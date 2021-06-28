What to expect at the 2021 Ford Fireworks Monday night

Behind the scenes at the Ford Fireworks

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – While it is a broadcast only event the organizers of the annual Ford Fireworks promise this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.

Pulling off an event of this magnitude in the shadow of a pandemic is not easy.

Local 4 News reporter Paula Tutman was live at the upcoming Ford Fireworks site along Lake St. Clair with a sneak peek of what we can expect Monday night.

The annual show will stay in the suburbs for a second consecutive year due to COVID-19 precautions. It will be broadcast on Local 4 News from Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township.

“Live in the D’s Summer Spectacular” can be seen at 8 p.m. followed by the “Ford Fireworks” from 9 to 11 p.m. on Monday, June 28 only on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com.

