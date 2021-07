Golf can be frustrating even on a clear day, but add in wind and rain and even the pros can struggle.

Reigning Rocket Mortgage Classic champ Bryson Dechambeau reveals his secrets to winning, even in the worst conditions.

Plus, the weather could make or break your big holiday plans, so don’t miss our 4th of July weekend forecast!

For easy things you can do to adjust to the changing weather watch Paul Gross’ report, Friday at 6:30 a.m. on Local 4 News Today.