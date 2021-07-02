S S Cyril and Methodius Seminary to close after more than a decade

ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. – The S S Cyril and Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake will be closing next year.

The seminary opened in 1885. Many priests trained at the seminary, including the late Pope John Paul II.

They fly the Papal flag in front of the seminary, though the pope went there before he attained his lofty post. The ground is where generations of Polish priests launched their careers.

There are 11 seminarians studying there currently. But with declining enrollment and changing demographics, the board said it was forced to close the place after the next school year in 2022.

Another reason they have to close is a changing policy that previously allowed Polish priests to transfer to the seminary. They can’t anymore.

In a letter to the community Orchard Lake Schools Board Chair Stephen Gross said “the regents will be furthering their historic commitment to maintaining and advancing our Polish mission. Our vision remains to grow and invest in St. Mary’s Prepatory High School, the Polish mission, the Polish American Liturgical Center, the Marian Grotto of our Lady of Lourdes, the Chapel of Our Lady of Orchard Lake Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Paul the Second and Most importantly our Catholic faith.”

That means the rest of the buildings and operations throughout the 115-acre lakeside grounds. Not addressed is a lawsuit against the former chancellor who is accused of sexually harassing students. The case is pending.

There still is new construction planned on the campus. It’s unclear what they will do with the seminary buildings.

