Ypsilanti flag presentation and ceremony to celebrate Fourth of July

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Ypsilanti is not missing out on Sunday’s celebrations and will be holding its own Fourth of July display.

It is the 92nd annual parade in partnership with the American Legion Post 282.

Although, this year still will not resemble its own traditional celebrations.

On the Fourth of July the American Legion will go live on Facebook with a flag ceremony and presentation.

Then it will physically open its doors to the public.

The flag ceremony will start at 11 a.m. Sunday and its doors open at noon.

