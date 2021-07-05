34 people drowned in Great Lakes on Fourth of July, officials say

Officials say 34 people drowned in the Great Lakes this Fourth of July.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, 34 drownings were reported on the Great Lakes on Sunday, a 36% increase from last year, when 25 people drowned in the Great Lakes on the Fourth of July.

Officials said 16 people drowned in Lake Michigan and six people drowned in each of Lake Huron, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. No drownings were reported Sunday in Lake Superior, according to the GLSRP.

Authorities said there are two additional possible drowning cases in both Lake Michigan and Lake Erie that could increase the total from 34.

The National Weather Service said dangerous surf conditions are expected again Monday afternoon and evening on Lake Michigan. Waves could build up to 3-6 feet in some areas.

The highest waves are expected to be between St. Joseph and Holland, according to officials.

Last Fourth of July, 12 people drowned in Lake Michigan, seven people drowned in Lake Ere, five people drowned in Lake Ontario and one person drowned in Lake Superior, the GLSRP reports.

Officials released an explainer video to help educate people about drowning.

“This educational video is the first of its kind to explain how, where, and why dangerous currents occur on the Great Lakes,” GLSRP Executive Director Dave Benjamin said. “It also shows how to utilize the ‘flip, float and follow’ drowning survival strategy in each dangerous current.

“Drowning is a traumatic event, and panic is the first stage of drowning.”

Benjamin said he hopes the video will save lives on the Great Lakes in the future. Click here to watch the video on YouTube.