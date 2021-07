The fire is suspected of starting in one of the vehicles at the Muffler Shop and spreading.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The damage caused by a fire that happened Monday morning at the Ann Arbor Muffler is estimated to cost $100,000.

Firefighters were alerted about the fire alarm going off at the business shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday.

The business is located at 2333 Jackson Avenue in Ann Arbor. Firefighters were able to quickly put the heavy fire out.

