Dog owner, firefighter injured in Madison Heights dog attack

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Multiple people were injured by a dog Thursday in Madison Heights.

It happened at a home near the intersection of Brettenwoods Street and Lincoln Avenue. Authorities said the dog injured two people -- its owner and a Madison Heights firefighter.

According to authorities, police and fire crews were dispatched after the dog’s owner was attacked. Police said a firefighter entered the house to assist.

“They found the mom in one of the back rooms holding the dog down to the ground,” said Madison Heights police chief Corey Haines. “The firefighter attempted to help her in keeping the dog on the ground and the dog turned and attacked our firefighter very badly.”

Haines said the firefighter has substantial injuries to his arms and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Animal Control was able to handle the dog and take it a shelter.

