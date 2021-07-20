Mostly Cloudy icon
73º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Ypsilanti apartment complex residents go days without water

Residents to be compensated for any expenses

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Help Me Hank, News, Ypsilanti, Michigan, Hank Winchester, Water, Apartment, Apartment Complex, Residents, Complaint
Help Me Hank rescues Ypsilanti residents living days without water
Help Me Hank rescues Ypsilanti residents living days without water

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Residents at a local apartment complex are furious after they were allegedly forced to live without running water for more than two days.

They reached out to Local 4 News in hopes of getting the situation investigated.

The water at the complex in Ypsilanti was turned off to deal with a leak. However, no one from management was there to help those who were struggling and had concerns.

A big hole on the ceiling and water all around except where it should be. The residents at the Hallow Creek Apartments in Ypsilanti tell Local 4 News it was a long weekend without water.

“This whole building shutoff. No one has water. You can’t shower,” said resident Nichole Johnson.

The problem started Saturday. When crews got to the scene they turned off the water, but without a manager on site people were stuck. They were allegedly not offered water or anywhere to go.

“We have all been stuck here without anyone telling us what is going on,” said Johnson.

On Monday crews were back out here trying to fix the mess. Then the water was restored by the afternoon.

“Water is a necessity. It is not a privilege,” said Johnson.

Local 4 News reached out to management KMP Prestige out of Mount Pleasant.

It was told because they didn’t have a manager working on site that responsibility fell to the maintenance team.

Now we are being told that any expenses related to residents including hotel bills will be compensated.

Fortunately, the work is now completed with the water restored.

Read and watch more: Help Me Hank stories

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram

Natasha Dado is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter