10-year-old Flat Rock boy is on mission to help others by mowing 50 lawns for free

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy from Flat Rock is on a mission to help others in his community.

Carter Jones-Foster said he’s good at mowing lawns.

“A couple years ago my dad showed me how and since then I’ve been helping people and cutting lawns,” he said.

He started with just cutting his parents’ and his grandparents’ lawns. Now he’s helping many people in the Downriver community. Those who want his help reach out to his mother via email.

It’s part of a program called Raising Men Lawn Care Service, which challenges children to cut 50 lawns for free for veterans, elderly people, or those living with disabilities. After Carter Jones-Foster cuts 50 lawns he’ll get a leaf blower and a weed whacker.

“As soon as I saw it I thought, ‘Oh my gosh. This would be perfect for him.’ I mean, obviously because he likes to help people, but also because at the end of it he gets new lawn care equipment which, if he’s trying to start a legitimate business at some point it’ll be great for him to have,” his mother Crystal Ann Jones-Foster said.

Carter Jones-Foster said starting his own lawn care service might be something he’s interested in down the road. In the meantime he’s focused on his goal of mowing 50 lawns.

