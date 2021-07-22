Clark Park in Detroit to get $3.3 million in renovations as part of Strategic Neighborhood Fund

DETROIT – Clark Park in Detroit is getting $3.3 million worth of renovations as part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund initiative.

“It’s a place for everybody to come and have some downtime and spend time in nature,” Matthew Williamson said.

The park means a lot to many people in Detroit.

“I ride my bike with my Grandma and it was fun,” Ezme Garcia said.

“I like it because it’s our own little mini Central Park,” Monica Hernandez said.

Not far away, down Porter Street, Developer W. Emery Matthews revealed the completion of the $4.6 million rehab of the multi-family unit building called ‘The Murray.’ It’s in the Murray-Hubbard Farms neighborhood.

Ad

The building was abandoned for decades but is now home to 12 units of modern, efficient housing.

New life is being brought into the area and many said the investment is needed.

“I guess it means everything because you got to have some sense of community outside of your homes,” Williamson said.

Read: More local news coverage