WNBA legend Sue Bird selected as 2021 USA Olympic Flag Bearer

Sue Bird will be one of the flag bearers for the United States during the Opening Ceremony.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird was selected as a Team USA’s flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The Opening Ceremony will be held July 23 at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Bird was chosen by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes.

She made her Olympic debut at Athens in 2004 and has gone on to win four-straight Olympic gold medals and is in pursuit of her fifth-straight gold.

Bird, who played on her first USA Basketball team in 2000, owns a combined nine Olympic and FIBA World Cup medals, which is the most of any basketball athlete, male or female, across the globe.

Adding to her impressive resume, she is a four-time WNBA champion, five-time EuroLeague champion and two-time NCAA champion.

She currently is the defending WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm, for which she has played since being drafted No. 1 in 2002 out of the University of Connecticut.

She is one of just 11 players to have earned an Olympic gold medal, FIBA World Cup gold medal, WNBA title and NCAA title.

“It’s an incredible honor to be selected the flag bearer for Team USA,” said Bird, according to a press release. “I know what that means, because I got to witness Dawn Staley go through it when she was selected in 2004.”

Bird is the first basketball player to be named flag bearer since 2004, when Dawn Staley, now the 2020 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team coach and a three-time Olympic gold medalist as an athlete, held the honor.

