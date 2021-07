Have you noticed more mosquitoes?

Nick Monacelli shows you the mosquito breeding ground that you probably haven’t thought about checking. And the ways to fight them off – like mosquito eating fish!

We’ll also show you why the mosquito problem is so bad right now.

Plus, there’s plenty of action underway at the Olympics. We’ve got all the must-see moments.

It’s all Monday morning at 6:30am on Local 4 News Today.