National Weather Service: Tornado warning in effect for Genesee County

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A tornado warning is in effect for Southwestern Genesee County until 7 p.m. Saturday (July 24), according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Swartz Creek, or near Flushing, moving southeast at 30 mph.

Grand Blanc and Lake Fenton are in the path of the tornadic thunderstorm, according to the NWS. They said flying debris will be dangerous to anyone without shelter. Mobile homes can be damaged or destroyed. There could be damage to roofs, windows and vehicles. Tree damage is likely.

