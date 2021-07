MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A tornado warning is in effect for Macomb County until 8:30 p.m. and Oakland County until 8:45 p.m. Saturday (July 24), according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located Armada, or near Romeo, moving east at 20 mph.