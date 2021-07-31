Macomb County declares state of emergency for Armada area following tornado

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has declared a state of emergency after an EF-1 tornado touched down and caused damage in Armada Township and the Village of Armada on July 24.

Officials said damage assessments indicated that 116 structures were impacted by the storm and at least two structures were destroyed.

A state of emergency activates “the response and recovery elements of Macomb County’s emergency operations plan, and it is a necessary step in seeking cost reimbursement through the emergency management process,” according to a press release.

“The tornado was severe and caused major damage in our communities,” Hackel said. “We are extremely thankful that no deaths or injuries occurred, but the ongoing recovery costs will be significant and so today we are declaring a state of emergency to seek any assistance available for these municipalities.”

The county is also requesting that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declare a state of emergency exists within the county, Armada Township and the Village of Armada, and consider “making funds available for the State Disaster and Emergency Contingency fund or any other source of funds.”

“This support could offset costs incurred by public entities for public safety, debris management and economic recovery,” said Hackel. “Right now we estimate that both the Village of Armada and Armada Township expect to incur costs in excess of 15 percent of their annual general fund budget, and this will significantly impact their ability to operate.”