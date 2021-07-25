National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Armada

ARMADA, Mich. – The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Armada on Saturday.

Many homes and businesses in the village in northern Macomb County were badly damaged. The severe weather ripped a roof off a business on Main Street, scattering debris and bricks.

The damage was consistent with 105 mph peak winds, according to the NWS. The last tornado to impact Macomb County was an EF-0 tornado near Ray Township on Aug. 20, 2014.

Multiple tornado and severe storm warnings were triggered across Southeast Michigan throughout the evening. There were tornado warnings in Macomb, St. Clair, Oakland, Saginaw and Genesee counties.

The NWS also confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Oakland County.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, more than 117,000 DTE Energy customers were without power and more than 988 crews were working to restore power.

We have confirmed a EF-1 tornado touched down across northern Macomb County, in the vicinity of and in the city of Armada, on 7/24/21. The damage observed was consistent with 105 mph peak winds. Please click the image for additional details. #miwx pic.twitter.com/Ce9cLMVJor — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 25, 2021

What is the EF Scale?

The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale) is used to give a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. The EF scale is a set of wind estimates, not measurements, based on damage.

The National Weather Service is the only federal agency with the authority to provide official tornado EF Scale ratings. The aim is to give a tornado an EF Scale category based on the highest wind speed that occurred within the damage path.

EF-0: 65-85 mph

EF-1: 86-110 mph

EF-2: 111-135 mph

EF-3: 136-165 mph

EF-4: 166-200 mph

EF-5: Over 200 mph

Click here to learn more about the EF Scale.

Homes and businesses badly damaged in Armada

Storm damage in Armada on July 24, 2021. (WDIV)

Storm damage in Armada on July 24, 2021. (WDIV)

Storm damage in Armada on July 24, 2021. (WDIV)

Storm damage in Armada on July 24, 2021. (WDIV)

Storm damage in Armada on July 24, 2021. (WDIV)

Storm damage in Armada on July 24, 2021. (WDIV)