August 3 is the last day you can enter Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes

DETROIT – Tuesday (Aug. 3) is the last day you can enter Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes.

The “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” was designed to incentivize Michigan residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The sweepstakes includes 30 daily drawings for $50,000, a $1 million prize and a $2 million prize. Children ages 12-17 can enter to win one of nine four-year college scholarships.

The Mi Shot to Win Sweepstakes ends Tuesday (Aug. 3) at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The winner of the $1 million prize and some $50,000 daily drawing winners from Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes were announced July 21.

