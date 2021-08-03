Partly Cloudy icon
77º

Local News

August 3 is the last day you can enter Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes

Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Vaccine Sweepstakes, MI Shot To Win, News, State, Michigan, COVID Vaccine, Coronavirus Sweepstakes
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Tuesday (Aug. 3) is the last day you can enter Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes.

The “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” was designed to incentivize Michigan residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The sweepstakes includes 30 daily drawings for $50,000, a $1 million prize and a $2 million prize. Children ages 12-17 can enter to win one of nine four-year college scholarships.

The winner of the $1 million prize and some $50,000 daily drawing winners from Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes were announced July 21.

Read: Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Here are winners of $1 million prize, 2 more $50,000 drawings

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter