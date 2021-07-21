Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Here are winners of $1 million prize, 2 more $50,000 drawings

LaTonda Anderson, the winner of the $1 million drawing through Michigan's COVID vaccine sweepstakes.

LANSING, Mich. – The winner of the $1 million prize and two more $50,000 daily drawing winners from Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes were announced Wednesday (July 21).

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and actor Tim Meadows announced the winners virtually.

LaTonda Anderson, 51, of Grand Blanc, won the $1 million prize.

Here are the two latest $50,000 daily drawing winners:

July 5: Jenna Basaj, from Sterling Heights.

July 6: Paul Bareno, from Rockford.

As of Wednesday, the sweepstakes has received more than 2 million applicants for the grand prizes, and more than 90,000 young Michiganders have signed up for the scholarship drawings, Gilchrist said.

The “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” is designed to incentivize Michiganders to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It includes 30 daily drawings for $50,000, a $1 million prize and a $2 million prize. Children ages 12-17 can enter to win one of nine four-year college scholarships.

Whitmer’s goal is to reach 70% of residents ages 16 and up receiving the COVID vaccine. As of Wednesday, 62.7% have received at least one dose.