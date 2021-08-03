Detroit’s Wayne State University to mandate COVID vaccines ahead of fall semester

DETROIT – Wayne State University (WSU) is requiring all staff, students and faculty to get vaccinated for COVID-19 if they plan to be on campus in the fall, officials announced Tuesday.

The university says that because of increased COVID spread, especially within their community, individuals who plan to be on campus for the fall 2021 semester must show proof of vaccination by Aug. 30 in order to be allowed on campus. The mandate is designed to help slow the spread of the virus, particularly the highly transmissible delta variant, and to create a “renewed sense of normalcy.”

The mandate does not currently affect anyone who is working or studying remotely.

Officials say that any students, staff or faculty members who knowingly violate the vaccine mandate will “face consequences.” University officials also say that the vaccination requirement will eventually eliminate the need for face masks -- though a mask mandate does remain in place for indoor spaces on campus, despite vaccination status.

Find more COVID updates from WSU on their website here.