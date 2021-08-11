Partly Cloudy icon
Man seriously injured protecting his dog from attack in Eastpointe

Police issue ‘vicious dog at large’ citation

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Eastpointe, Macomb County, News, Local, Local News, Dog Attack, Attack, Eastpointe Police Department, Eastpointe Police, Ash Street, Lambrecht Street
Man seriously injured in dog attack in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police said a man trying to protect his dog from an attack in Eastpointe has been hospitalized.

The incident happened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 11) near the corner of Ash and Lambrecht streets.

“I saw the cops pull over there and I was wondering, what was going on. I said I’m going to go back and look and see what’s going on,” Alvin Shue said.

Shue said he walked just a couple of feet to the scene.

“I went over there and I saw a guy with his bloody arms, both of them. He was just screaming, hollering and everything,” Shue said.

Police said a neighbor’s pit bull attacked the man while he was walking his own dog in the area.

Eastpointe police did issue the pit bull’s owner a “vicious dog at large” citation. Police said that requires the owner to put down the dog.

About the Authors:

Larry Spruill Jr. joined the Local 4 News team in January 2018. Prior, he worked at WJAX in Jacksonville, Florida. Larry grew up as a military kid because his father is a retired Chief of the United States Air Force.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

