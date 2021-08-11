Man seriously injured protecting his dog from attack in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police said a man trying to protect his dog from an attack in Eastpointe has been hospitalized.

The incident happened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 11) near the corner of Ash and Lambrecht streets.

“I saw the cops pull over there and I was wondering, what was going on. I said I’m going to go back and look and see what’s going on,” Alvin Shue said.

Shue said he walked just a couple of feet to the scene.

“I went over there and I saw a guy with his bloody arms, both of them. He was just screaming, hollering and everything,” Shue said.

Police said a neighbor’s pit bull attacked the man while he was walking his own dog in the area.

Eastpointe police did issue the pit bull’s owner a “vicious dog at large” citation. Police said that requires the owner to put down the dog.

Read: More local news coverage