WESTLAND, Mich. – Westland police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Aaliyah Pena was last seen Wednesday night at her home on Minerva Avenue, near Palmer and South Newburg.

She was wearing a black tank top, purple shorts and no shoes.

Investigators said Pena’s parents received a phone call from someone asking for a ransom. Police did not elaborate further on that part of the investigation.

