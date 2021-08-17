Man stabs girlfriend to death in Romulus hotel room, police say

ROMULUS, Mich. – Officials have charged a man with second-degree murder after they say he stabbed his girlfriend to death at a Romulus hotel.

Michael David McCarren, 52, of Romulus has been charged in connection with the death of Jennifer Leombruno, 43, of Romulus.

Romulus officers were called around 8 a.m. Aug. 7 to a hotel in the 8200 block of Merriman Road, according to authorities.

When they arrived, police said they found Leombruno inside a hotel room with multiple stab wounds to her chest and abdomen. Medical officers pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officials believe McCarren and Leombruno got into an argument, and McCarren stabbed his girlfriend multiple times, leading to her death.

Police said the two used to live together and have children in common. At the time of the alleged stabbing, the children were not present, and the two were not living together, according to officials.

McCarren was charged Aug. 12 with one count of second-degree murder.

He was arraigned Aug. 13 in 34th District Court and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 25.