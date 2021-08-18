Oakland County now offering 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised residents

FILE - In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Oakland County residents who are immunocompromised can book an appointment to get a third COVID-19 dose after clearance from the CDC and FDA last week.

Oakland County Health Division has begun administering third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents at its North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac and South Oakland Health Center in Southfield. In addition, the Health Division will host third dose clinics in Novi, Pontiac, Rochester, and Southfield next week. An appointment is recommended but walk-ups are welcome.

“If you are moderately to severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or you are on immunosuppressive medications or treatments, you may receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after your second dose,” Oakland County Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said. “The additional vaccine dose should be the same as the first two doses you received, but you do not have to visit the same provider. Individuals should not receive more than three vaccine doses.”

(Find Oakland County vaccine clinics and appointments here)

Those who should consider a third dose include those who have:

Received an organ or stem cell transplant

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

The Oakland County Health Division is holding daily vaccine clinics from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at both its North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac and South Oakland Health Center in Southfield in addition to pop-up clinics in the community. Click on OaklandCountyVaccine.com to locate the nearest Health Division vaccine clinic. Those who do not have access to the Internet may call the Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. for more information.

Oakland County Health Division will release its guidance for Oakland County schools to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 in the classroom and at school-related activities this week.