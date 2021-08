LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: The all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade is displayed during the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont on February 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Cadillac)

The fastest-selling new vehicle in the Detroit market in July 2021 was the Cadillac Escalade.

Research data from iSeeCars.com revealed it takes about seven days to move a new Escalade. Meanwhile, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio was the fastest-selling used car in the market in July, taking about 16 days to sell.

iSeeCars said it analyzed one million new and used car sales in July 2021 to determine this list: