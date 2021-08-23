Officials seize cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, 8 guns, more from suspected drug dealer in Detroit

Items seized during an Aug. 19, 2021, search warrant in Detroit.

DETROIT – Officials seized more than 300 grams of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, eight guns and more during a search warrant on a suspected drug dealer in Detroit.

Members of the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant Thursday (Aug. 19) on a suspected drug dealer in Detroit, according to authorities.

Detectives seized more than 300 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 8.8 grams of Psilocybin, several pills, eight guns and $9,310 in cash, they said.

A 49-year-old Detroit man has been named as a suspect. He is a convicted felon, according to officials.

MNET was assisted by narcotics officers from Livingston and Washtenaw counties and the Downriver SWAT Team.

Anyone with tips about drugs being trafficked in Wayne County is asked to call MNET at 734-947-1194.