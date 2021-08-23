Wayne, Macomb counties to offer COVID vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised residents

DETROIT – Some Metro Detroit communities will begin administering COVID vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised residents starting Monday.

“It’s just another step in the right direction towards protecting ourselves from COVID-19 and the horrid effects of contracting the virus,” said Wayne County spokesperson Tiffani Jackson. “It’s just a way to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and even death along with those who have a compromised immune system.”

Those with compromised immune systems in Wayne County will have priority eligibility as long as they’ve waited 28 days since they received their second dose.

The Macomb County Health Department will start to make booster shot appointments for those who have had both doses and may be battling certain health problems.

“Vaccinations are our way to the other side of this virus,” Jackson said. “It’s our way to keep ourselves safe. It’s a way to keep our community safe.”

With many still on the fence about the vaccine, Jackson believes the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine will be enough to sway the naysayers.

The Food and Drug Administration could give full approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine as early as Monday.

“I think that the FDA’s approval may bring a little bit of comfort and reassurance to those individuals who are on the fence,” Jackson said. “Because I know personally myself, that’s one of the things I’ve been hearing that’s been creating some hesitancy in individuals getting vaccinated.”

The third dose as a booster shot will be free of charge.

Where to get a booster shot:

Pfizer Vaccine

Henry Ford Centennial Library, Dearborn; Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Maplewood Community Center, Garden City; Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wayne County Community College – Belleville and Taylor campuses; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Flat Rock Community Center; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lincoln Park Community Center; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Moderna Vaccine

Wayne County Community College – Harper Woods Campus; Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft College, Livonia; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

