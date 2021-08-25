Detroit’s iconic Book Tower set to reopen in late 2022 with apartment hotel concept

DETROIT – The iconic Book Tower in Downtown Detroit will soon be home to the city’s first extended stay hotel concept, Bedrock announced on Tuesday.

The Book Tower, one of the best-known buildings in Detroit, is currently undergoing a major restoration since Bedrock acquired the property back in 2015.

Bedrock said the building will be home to ROOST Apartment Hotel, calling it the city’s “first high design extended stay concept.” It’ll feature 118 studio, one and two-bedroom extended stay apartments across four floors of redevelopment. The units will offer apartment-style living, with full-sized kitchens, but also include hotel-style amenities.

The new ROOST at Book Tower will be operated by Philadelphia-based hospitality company Method Co., who will also operate multiple dining options at Book Tower, including two restaurants, a lobby bar/lounge and bakery opening at a later date, Bedrock said.

The Book Tower is set to reopen in late 2022 with mixed-use space, including retail, office and residential space, Bedrock said.

“As Detroit continues to grow as a place where people want to live, work and play, the ROOST Apartment Hotel will offer a completely new hospitality option for those who may be relocating to the City, but also for those who just want to enjoy a few nights downtown,” said Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock. “As a recent transplant to the City of Detroit myself, I recognize first-hand how important it is to feel at home in a new place and I am excited for all those who will experience their first taste of downtown living at ROOST in one of Detroit’s historic architectural icons.”

