FBI raids Detroit city hall, council members’ homes as part of corruption probe

FBI agents were raiding the homes of several Detroit City Council members and offices at the city’s Coleman A. Young Municipal Center on Wednesday morning as part of a corruption probe.

An FBI spokesperson said agents were executing search warrants at several residences on Wednesday.

This comes weeks after a federal investigation led to charges against Councilman Andre Spivey. Spivey is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said he personally received a $1,000 cash payment from an undercover officer on Oct. 26, 2018 as part of a larger conspiracy that raked in another $34,000.

