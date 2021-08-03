Detroit councilman Andre Spivey free on 10K bond after arraignment over charges

DETROIT – Detroit City Council member Andre Spivey is free on a $10,000 bond after an arraignment in federal court Tuesday over criminal charges.

The upheaval on the Detroit City Council seems to be far from over after the federal government accused Spivey of taking a bribe.

While Spivey is not running for re-election he has yet to step down from his post.

There is no indication if or when that could happen.

Spivey is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan reported he personally received a $1,000 cash payment from an undercover officer on Oct. 26, 2018 as part of a larger conspiracy that raked in another $34,000.

If convicted he faces the possibility of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

On Sunday night Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones issued a statement.

“On Tuesday, while chairing the last official formal session prior to August recess for Detroit City Council, I was saddened to receive the news about district four council member Andre Spivey’s indictment,” said Jones in the statement.

The statement continued, “Although this issue is very serious, the Detroit City Council will continue to stay focused and do the work of the people of this great city. At this time, I have received no official letter of resignation from member Spivey. My prayers and support go out to him and his family, as well as to the people of the City of Detroit.”

As of Tuesday night there was still no word on whether he would resign.

Just as former Detroit City Council member Gabe Leland pleaded guilty and resigned from his post, it is expected Spivey will do the same as part of his plea agreement that could come as early as next week.

