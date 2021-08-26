Young woman found dead in Highland Park 45 years ago still hasn’t been identified

Police are raising awareness about a young woman who was found dead 45 years ago in Highland Park. She has never been identified.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police are raising awareness about a young woman who was found dead 45 years ago in Highland Park. She has never been identified.

The young woman was found dead in Highland Park on March 25, 1976. Police said she was found within a few hours after she had died at a residence on Buena Vista Street. Officials did not say how she died.

Police believe she may not have been from the Highland Park area as she had just met the people she was staying with that evening. Police said her name or nickname may have been “Bill” and she might have been a runaway from Ohio.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had a forensic artist depict what the young woman may have looked like when she was alive.

She had no dental fillings or cavities but some of her upper front teeth did overlap slightly. Investigators believe she was between 17 to 20 years old.

Unidentified Details Age Between 17-20 years old Hair Brown, shoulder length Eyes Blue Height 5′8′' Weight 150 lbs Clothing Dark colored blouse (size 42), black bra, maroon socks, black and white checkered slacks (size 32)

Anyone with information that could identify her should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or make a tip online.

