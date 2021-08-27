Nonprofit leaders create Black Executive Director Alliance of Detroit to empower each other, youth

DETROIT – Black executives came together to create a new alliance to empower each other and the youth.

They are executive directors for several nonprofits in Detroit. Their nonprofits are all designed to help children.

“We were having conversations and just talking about the lack of support there is for the wellness of Black executive directors in the city and then the long term sustainability plans,” Kimberly Johnson said.

Johnson is the president and CEO of Devoting Kids. She is also the cofounder of the Black Executive Director Alliance of Detroit (BEDAD). The other cofounder of BEDAD is Denise Hayes, she is also the executive director of Atlantic Impact.

BEDAD was created to be a resource and advocate for Black nonprofit executives.

“Many of us, we come from this community. We come from Detroit. So we’re coming back to give back and to serve,” Johnson said.

The alliance is made up of nine Black nonprofit founders who are making plans to help lead youth development organizations.

“We need that support to make sure we provide services to young people across the city of Detroit in a long term capacity,” Johnson said.

The group will also be committed to racial equity in the nonprofit sector of the business world. All major strides that are being done to help the community overall.

“Sometimes we’ve had to jump through many hoops that a lot of times others who have a different racial background don’t have to do,” Johnson said. “Representation is very important. When young people look and they see the career paths that we have chosen and they are people who look like them. It means something to them.”

To learn more about the Black Executive Director Alliance of Detroit you can view their social media pages via the links below: