Live Stream: Pentagon holds press briefing following US drone strike in Afghanistan

Briefing comes after drone strike targeted ISIS-K planner

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Associated Press

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks about the situation in Afghanistan during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage as the Pentagon holds a briefing with Press Secretary John Kirby and Army Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor. The briefing comes after the U.S. drone strike targeted an ISIS-K planner.

Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate.

DETAILS: US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. You can watch the event in the video player below.

The strike Saturday local time came amid what the White House called indications that IS planned to strike again as the U.S.-led evacuation from Kabul airport moved into its final days. Biden has set Tuesday as his deadline for completing the exit.

Biden authorized the drone strike and it was ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet publicly announced.

The airstrike was launched from beyond Afghanistan less than 48 hours after the devastating Kabul attack that killed 13 Americans and scores of Afghans with just days left in a final U.S. withdrawal after 20 years of war. U.S. Central Command provided few details; it said it believed its strike killed no civilians.

