Mother arrested after infant overdoses at Warren home

WARREN, Mich. – A mother was arrested Wednesday after her 9-month-old daughter reportedly overdosed on drugs at their Warren home.

Warren police say that at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, a 9-month-old infant was found unresponsive after somehow consuming drugs at a home near Nine Mile and Schoenherr roads. Police reportedly found heroin with fentanyl at the home.

Emergency responders administered Narcan, a drug used to treat an opioid overdose in an emergency situation, to the infant, officials said. She has since been taken to the hospital and is in serious condition as of Thursday morning.

The child’s mother has been taken into police custody. Officials say there were two other children in the house, who have been placed in the custody of relatives.

No other details have been released at this time.

