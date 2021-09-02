Tracking Michigan venues requiring COVID vaccination proof for entry

Some Michigan venues have decided to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend an event in an effort to prevent virus spread.

As COVID spread worsens throughout Michigan and much of the U.S., largely driven by the highly contagious delta variant, some venues and event companies in charge of putting on shows have elected to require proof of COVID vaccination to enter the premises.

Below, we’re tracking which Michigan venues are requiring patrons to show their COVID vaccination card to attend an event.

In several cases, most of these venues will accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 24-48 hours of the event, depending on the venue, in lieu of vaccination proof. Please use the links below to find more details for each specific venue.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list; we will update it as we learn more. If you know of a venue that is requiring COVID vaccination proof and they are not on our list, please send us an email with any relevant links and we will add it.

