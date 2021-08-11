Tracking Michigan school districts, colleges requiring masks for 2021-2022 school year

Social distancing markers at the LBJ Student Center at Texas State University in San Marcos on August 24, 2020.

We’re tracking which Michigan school districts and colleges are requiring face masks to be worn during the upcoming school year amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The CDC is recommending that all students and school staff wear face masks, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has done the same. However, no sweeping mask mandates have been made at the federal or state level for K-12 students or college students.

The Michigan State Board of Education voted to allow individual school districts to respond to the pandemic as they deem necessary, which includes the authority to mandate masks, or not to, in their district.

Ad

Below, we’re tracking which Michigan school districts and colleges are requiring face masks to be worn, at least indoors, for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Note: This list is not comprehensive and will be updated as more information is gathered. If your school district or college is requiring face masks and is not listed below, please send us an email with information and we will include it.

Related news