Nonprofit hopes volunteers will help them bring Christmas in September to 5-year-old girl with cancer

INKSTER, Mich. – A Metro Detroit nonprofit is asking for citizens to help them make the day of a 5-year-old girl who has battled cancer for most of her young life.

Maleah Hill is receiving hospice care at her home. The nonprofit, Golden Key Camp, hopes to bring her some Christmas cheer this month. They’ve raised about $500 and have collected Christmas gifts.

Hill was just 2 years old when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She went through multiple surgeries and was in and out of the hospital for years. Last month doctors told her family they were out of treatment options.

Lisa Kujawa, with Golden Key Camp, is hoping volunteers will show up Saturday to sing Christmas carols with Santa outside Maleah’s home.

They are going to decorate the house with Christmas trees and Santa will be there. The Hill family has seven children.

Maleah loves barbies, board games and unicorns. Her favorite colors are pink and purple. If you’d like to donate your money, gifts or time more information is available below.

Ad

Click here to find out how you can help.

Read: More community coverage