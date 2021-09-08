Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Gospel singer performs in Detroit hospital while waiting for double lung transplant

Kuipiio Livingston has been hospitalized since July

Paula Tutman, Reporter

DETROIT – Gospel singer Kuipiio Livingston is waiting for a double lung transplant but even with breathing tubes and a life-sustaining apparatus, she has not lost her ability to sing.

Livingston is from Detroit. She gave a private, hybrid concert to a few people online and a few others carefully spaced out in a waiting room down the hall from her hospital bed.

Her condition has been deteriorating. The 45-year-old singer has been in the intensive care unit at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit since July. The staff there has become her second family.

Her performance lasted for 45 minutes.

