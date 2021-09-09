WDIV-Local 4 Names Michele Aenlle-Hayes National Sales Manager

WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit announced today that Michele Aenlle-Hayes has been named the new National Sales Manager for the Graham Media Group-owned NBC affiliate in Detroit. Aenlle-Hayes most recently was a Sales Executive for LocaliQ, part of the USA Today Network.

In her new role, Aenlle-Hayes will work with national clients on ad schedules for broadcast and digital, building value and delivering on key metrics. She will also handle all the political business for the station.

“Michele has successfully achieved revenue goals at every level in traditional broadcast and digital categories, from local ad insertion to national campaigns,” said Vice President and General Sales Manager Gary Macko. “She has a deep understanding of multi-tiered marketing and cross-platform advertising approaches designed to deliver high impact results.”

“We are all looking forward to Michele coming here to Local 4/ClickOnDetroit and having an immediate impact on all of our existing clients, local and national, as well as future clients in both the broadcast and digital space,” Macko added. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in both areas. She has a can-do attitude and will do a great job here at the station.”

Since 2018, Aenlle-Hayes held the position of Sales Executive at LocaliQ. In 2020, she was promoted to the Diamond-Elite Sales Professional team, representing the top 5% of LocaliQ sales organization across the country. And she was recently recognized as a valued beta test leader during the Gannett-Snapchat SMB merger earlier this year.

“I was born and raised in the Detroit area and growing up, WDIV was always on in our house,” said Aenlle-Hayes. “I am excited to be part of a group that I have always valued and admired. I look forward to helping both our local and national partners strengthen our business by being bold and thinking outside the traditional way of doing business.”

Aenlle-Hayes is returning to the NBC family where she previously spent four years of her career with the NBC Owned and Operated Television Stations. She has a strong history of partnering to develop optimal client solutions across our NBC suite of products, emphasizing our digital products.

As a member of the Detroit media community, Aenlle-Hayes has been actively involved in the Adcraft of Detroit Club and Detroit Economic Club. And she has been part of the Women Forward Leadership group at the USA Today Network.

A Michigan native and proud graduate of Michigan State University, Aenlle-Hayes has a bachelor’s degree in advertising with a specialization in public relations. She also has a master’s degree in management from Walsh College.

She and her husband Brandon live in Clarkston with their 6-year-old daughter Giana and 1-year-old son Bennett. Aenlle-Hayes begins her new role September 9.