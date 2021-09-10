How to find free money for college

Sending the kids off to their first day of school can give any parent visions of a bright future. And that future might include college.

But how do you pay for it? What’s the best plan to put money away for your child’s education?

Monday morning at 6:30, Nick Monacelli goes to the experts to help you figure it out.

He’ll show you the best ways to save, and even where to find “free” money.

Financial Expert: “There are a lot of grants that go unused every single year, always something to look at. Scholarships are there, grants are out there, free money.”

Watch Nick Monacelli’s report Monday morning at 6:30 on Local 4 News Today.