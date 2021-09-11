Local Muslim Americans reflect on impact of 9/11 amid 20-year anniversary of terror attacks

DETROIT – Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks the image, moment and terror are still hard to believe.

Two airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center in a terrorist attack on the nation.

That attack would include two more hijacked planes with one crashing into the Pentagon, the other in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 died.

Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. President Joe Biden attended memorials at all three crash sites.

At the 9/11 memorial in New York City family members continued the tradition reading aloud the names of those killed.

Memorials also took place at the Pentagon to honor the 184 killed and in Shanksville to honor the passengers and crew who perished.

The 9/11 attacks had an immense impact on Muslim Americans.

Now two decades later Muslim Americans can still feel the impact of the 9/11 attacks. After 9/11 Muslim Americans experienced increased hate crimes and Islamophobia.

Many Muslim Americans have spent years trying defend their religion and community.

Local 4 News spoke with members of the Muslim community about the impact of 9/11 nearly two decades later.

