General Motors CEO, Detroit mayor announce new GM-funded initiative to help city’s residents

DETROIT – General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced another GM-funded initiative to help the city’s residents.

It has been a long tradition for General Motors to put money behind programs that will help it get another generation of new and better-trained workers. GM is also looking to help make life better for the whole community and it involves $50 million.

Barra and Duggan chose the Durfee Innovation Center to make their announcement. It’s a place that GM has already renovated. The company put money behind helping with job training among other things. Barra said the $50 million is part of the company’s commitment to Detroit.

“This is our house and we’ve been here since 1911. So to be able to give back and work with the mayor as we continue to transform the city is something GM is very committed to,” Barra said.

Duggan pointed to GM’s previous effort to help out the Cody Rouge Neighborhood by remodeling Stein Park, putting an obstacle course and playground equipment for the children, and going further with a neighborhood redevelopment and job training.

“This has been a very personal commitment to the city, but $50 million is an extraordinary commitment and they are a pleasure to have in our city,” Duggan said.

GM listed a handful of organizations that it is helping. It includes $1.25 million to the Human IT High Tech Initiative, $1 million to the Detroit At Work People Plan for Job Training, $1 million to the United Way’s Ride United Program, and another $750 thousand to the Beyond Basics Literacy program.

Barra said everyone has talent but what they need is the opportunity to develop that talent and that is what this initiative aims to do.

