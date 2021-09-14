Partly Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Rochester police searching for 2 involved in ‘numerous graffiti incidents’

Graffiti incidents happened downtown, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Rochester, Oakland County, Local, Rochester Police, Rochester Police Department, Crime, Rochester Crime, Graffiti, Rochester Graffiti, Downtown Rochester
Two people suspected in multiple graffiti incidents in Rochester, police say.
Two people suspected in multiple graffiti incidents in Rochester, police say. (Rochester Police Department)

ROCHESTER, Mich.Rochester police are searching for two people who have been involved in multiple graffiti incidents, they said.

The graffiti incidents happened in Downtown Rochester, according to authorities.

Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the people in the pictures above and below.

“We have been trying other methods to identify them and now need your assistance to bring this to a close,” police said in a social media post.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police at 248-651-9621.

Two people suspected in multiple graffiti incidents in Rochester, police say. (Rochester Police Department)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email