Rochester police searching for 2 involved in ‘numerous graffiti incidents’

Two people suspected in multiple graffiti incidents in Rochester, police say.

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Rochester police are searching for two people who have been involved in multiple graffiti incidents, they said.

The graffiti incidents happened in Downtown Rochester, according to authorities.

Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the people in the pictures above and below.

“We have been trying other methods to identify them and now need your assistance to bring this to a close,” police said in a social media post.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police at 248-651-9621.