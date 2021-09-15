Hot toys might be hard to find

It’s barely pumpkin spice season, and jingle bells are far from ringing. But shopping pros say if you want the hottest holiday toys, now is the time to start.

Yep, you heard that right!

Shopping Expert: “You can consider finding a must-have toy to be a deal in and of itself.”

Thursday morning at 6:30, Help Me Hank helps you survive the holiday toy rush.

Hank: “Expert advice to make sure you can buy the toys your kids want and get them in time.”

Shopping Expert: “If you’re flexible, you can snag some really great deals.”

Help Me Hank shows you how to re-think your holiday toy checklist.

Watch Thursday on Local 4 News Today at 6:30 a.m.