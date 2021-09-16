Officials maintain there should be no mandatory vaccination requirement for domestic travel in the United States

Vaccine requirements, COVID-sniffing dogs: What could be next for travelers?

DETROIT – There are many measures in airports and on airplanes meant to keep travelers safe from coronavirus.

David Fishman with Cadillac Travel said he wouldn’t be surprised if airlines make even more safety changes soon. Fishman said requiring vaccines could create lots of confusion unless it’s adopted by the entire airline industry.

“U.S. travel has long maintained that there should be no mandatory vaccination requirement for domestic travel. Such a policy would have an unfair, negative impact on families with young children who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine,” a spokesperson for the U.S. travel industry said.

In Miami, there are tests underway for a new program for dogs to sniff out COVID. Trained dogs are being used to identify airline employees who are positive for COVID.

If it proves successful, other highly trained dogs may be brought into terminals.

