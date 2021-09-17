Partly Cloudy icon
West Riverfront Block Party: What to expect at Downtown Detroit event this weekend

Saturday event to feature live music, food trucks, games along Detroit River

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

For the final weekend of summer, Detroit's West Riverfront is hosting a block party complete with food, music and activities.

DETROIT – It’s the last official weekend of summer, and Detroit is kissing the season goodbye with a block party.

The West Riverfront Block Party, held along the Detroit River, will run from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 18. The admission cost is $5 and will get you access to live musical performances, 20 food trucks, sports themed games and a zip line, in addition to activities for children like crafts and bounce houses.

Some overnight rain Friday is expected to linger into Saturday, but conditions should remain dry for much of the event.

Visit the West Riverfront Block Party’s website here for full details.

