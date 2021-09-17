Metro Detroit weather: Warmer Friday with Saturday shower chances

We are following up a terrific Thursday with a fantastic Friday to end the work week!

Some of us may start the day with some areas of fog, but that will mix out quickly and we’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the remainder of the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius), which is warmer than Thursday’s mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius). Wind will be generally from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:16 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:39 p.m.

Increasing clouds Friday night as a cold front approaches…but not until well after we’ve had a chance to enjoy a beautiful Friday evening. Scattered light showers will develop late at night, with milder lows in the low to mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind will shift to the north after the front passes by, at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday will start mostly cloudy, with a handful of showers still around. However, drier air moving downstate will scour out those showers and clouds, and we’ll see mostly sunny skies develop from north to south, with those north of I-69 already in the sun by late morning, with the last of the clouds likely exiting south of the state line by mid-afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius)…what great sleeping weather!

Mostly sunny and spectacular on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

Clouds increase on Monday as moisture streams northward ahead of an approaching strong cold front. I think we’ll hold off any showers until Monday night, although there is one model that brings them in by mid-to-late afternoon, so I’ll have to monitor this.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday night through Tuesday night, with any lingering showers Wednesday morning moving out after the front passes by.

Humidity will increase noticeably ahead of the front…you’ll really notice it increasing on Monday, and it’ll be pretty steamy on Tuesday. Highs Monday should reach the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius), and then drop off into the mid to upper 70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday with clouds and the rain around.

As mentioned above, this is a strong cold front…our first true “autumnal” cold front of the season, and what a coincidence: the autumnal equinox (the astronomical start of fall) occurs at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. I can’t make this stuff up!

Breezy highs Wednesday may barely make it to 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), and we’ll then have highs Thursday in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius), so you can finally go out and get that pumpkin spice latte!