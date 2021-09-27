Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit family hoping to find bone marrow match for 5-year-old boy

Only 1 in 200,000 people diagnosed with rare condition

Priya Mann, Reporter

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: News, Michigan, Metro Detroit, Health, Myelodysplastic syndromes, MDS, Ryder Washington, Match, Donor Banks
DETROIT – Ryder Washington started kindergarten this year. The 5-year-old loves to dance, practice martial arts and is obsessed with the Statue of Liberty.

A few months ago he was diagnosed with a rare disease which in most cases leads to leukemia. The child’s family is hoping someone will be able to help the boy.

The Washington family held a bone marrow blood drive Sunday.

A 40-second swab on the inside of your cheek could prevent Washington from developing leukemia. The family is desperately hoping to find a match.

“I’m surprised that I’m not crying now,” said Kimberli Washington, who is hoping to find a blood match for her son.

He was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome earlier this year.

“It’s been quite a whirlwind, we’re learning more about bone marrow transplants and donor banks everyday,” said the mother.

His condition is rare. Only one in 200,000 people are diagnosed with MDS and very few are his age. He is scared of needles.

“It’s difficult, it changes your heart when I see mom, brother crying and baby upset, I’m supposed to take care of them you have to help but you can’t do anything,” said Terrence Washington, who is hoping to find a blood match for his son.

The boy has to be especially careful avoiding injuries to prevent internal bleeding.

But it hasn’t stopped this powerhouse from dancing up a storm and he already has a yellow belt in Tae Kwon Do.

The Washington family is desperately hoping to find a bone marrow match to prevent the disease from progressing into leukemia.

“I just want people to help Ryder and others because I want to feel better,” said Tyson Washington, who is hoping to find a blood match for his brother.

How to help

To help and see whether you are a match click here or text Racing4Ryder to 61474.

