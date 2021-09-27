Worker shortage: Heating, cooling industry trying to keep up with demand

The nationwide worker shortage has reached into every corner of everyday life, including the heating and cooling industry -- which has seen a significant increase in demand amid the pandemic.

WARREN, Mich. – The nationwide worker shortage is impacting every corner of everyday lives, including how people heat and cool their homes.

With so many people staying home more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for better functioning heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems has risen significantly. Flame Heating and Cooling out of Warren say they’ve seen a 20% jump in business since the pandemic.

Flame operations manager Matt Marsiglio says skilled trades are certainly feeling the effects of the worker shortage. To make things more difficult, he says that people completing trade schools have a strong understanding of the theory of the work, but need more practical experience.

To help bridge the gap to practical, in-field experience, Flame established their own on-site training program for employees and apprentices.

