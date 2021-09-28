10 indicted on charges involving illegal ‘straw purchasing’ of firearms in Michigan

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Ten people were indicted on charges involving the alleged “straw purchasing” of firearms -- that means they are accused of illegally purchasing weapons for a buyer who was unable to legally purchase the weapons themselves.
Officials said the scheme started in November of 2020 and continued through March 2021. Chauncey Williams, Mike Chahoua and Antonio Jackson are accused of using stolen credit card information to buy firearms online. Officials said they enlisted others to retrieve the firearms in exchange for compensation. The “straw purchasers” are accused of making false statements indicating they were the actual purchaser of the firearms.
Officials said the three men either kept the firearms themselves or sold them for profit. A least 40 firearms were illegally obtained through this scheme.
At least three of the weapons were recovered from convicted felons. Six of the ten people who were charged have been arrested and will appear in federal court on Tuesday (Sept. 28).
The following people were charged on Tuesday:
- Chauncey Williams, 21, Detroit
- Mike Chahoua, 23, Sterling Heights
- Antonio Jackson, 22, Detroit
- Bishop Allen, 24, Detroit
- Garcia Moses, 24, currently residing in Florida
- Donte Turner, 26, Detroit
- Reginald Small, 23, Detroit
- Eshon Rose, 22, Detroit
- James Jackson, 23, Detroit
- Emmanuel Stevens, 21, Detroit
In the last year, the United States Attorney’s Office has obtained 13 indictments and has charged 25 different people for their involvement in straw purchases of more than 74 firearms.
