10 indicted on charges involving illegal ‘straw purchasing’ of firearms in Michigan

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Ten people were indicted on charges involving the alleged “straw purchasing” of firearms -- that means they are accused of illegally purchasing weapons for a buyer who was unable to legally purchase the weapons themselves.

Officials said the scheme started in November of 2020 and continued through March 2021. Chauncey Williams, Mike Chahoua and Antonio Jackson are accused of using stolen credit card information to buy firearms online. Officials said they enlisted others to retrieve the firearms in exchange for compensation. The “straw purchasers” are accused of making false statements indicating they were the actual purchaser of the firearms.

A “straw purchase” is an illegal firearm purchase where the actual buyer of the gun, being unable to pass the required federal background check or desiring to not have his or her name associated with the transaction, uses another person who can pass the required background check to purchase the firearm for him/her. Those who purchase firearms in this illegal manner are subject to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. United State's Attorney's Office Eastern District of Michigan

Officials said the three men either kept the firearms themselves or sold them for profit. A least 40 firearms were illegally obtained through this scheme.

At least three of the weapons were recovered from convicted felons. Six of the ten people who were charged have been arrested and will appear in federal court on Tuesday (Sept. 28).

The following people were charged on Tuesday:

Chauncey Williams, 21, Detroit

Mike Chahoua, 23, Sterling Heights

Antonio Jackson, 22, Detroit

Bishop Allen, 24, Detroit

Garcia Moses, 24, currently residing in Florida

Donte Turner, 26, Detroit

Reginald Small, 23, Detroit

Eshon Rose, 22, Detroit

James Jackson, 23, Detroit

Emmanuel Stevens, 21, Detroit

In the last year, the United States Attorney’s Office has obtained 13 indictments and has charged 25 different people for their involvement in straw purchases of more than 74 firearms.

“Straw purchasing is not a victimless crime. The act of knowingly enabling a prohibited person to purchase a firearm puts firearms in the hands of criminal organizations and violent criminals presenting a grave threat to the safety of our communities.” Acting Special Agent in Charge Keith Krolczyk

