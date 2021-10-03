CDC issues new guidance on how to celebrate upcoming holidays safely amid pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance on how to celebrate safely during the holidays.

First, they say make sure you are fully vaccinated if you are eligible.

The CDC also recommends hosting a video chat party as opposed to an in-person gathering.

But if you are attending a gathering at someone else’s home outdoor parties are always safer than indoor ones.

They say generally you don’t need your mask at outdoor celebrations.

You should always wear a mask at indoor public places and indoor parties.

If you are hosting a party indoors, try opening a window and letting some fresh air in.

You can even use a fan to blow air out of the window so that more air comes in though open windows.

And as always, if you aren’t feeling well, stay home.

For more information on holiday recommendations from the CDC, click here.